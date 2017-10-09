COAS says any adventurism to receive a fitting response

General Bajwa lauds PAF’s role in destroying terrorists’ hideouts, training camps near border

RISALPUR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan will respond fittingly to its enemies irrespective of their size if they dare to launch an act of aggression.

“We will not let anyone misinterpret our actions,” he said while addressing graduating cadets at the Asghar Khan Academy of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

General Bajwa said that the armed forces were ready to take on both domestic and foreign challenges. “Our enemy will be inflicted with irreparable losses in case of an aggressive act. Any adventurism will receive a fitting response,” he said.

He said that Pakistan’s war against terror had met success, and no country had rendered more sacrifices. However, he lamented that the international community did not recognise the sacrifices. Lauding the air force, he said the PAF was the most important part of the country’s defence.

The army chief said that the air force had played a significant role in destroying terrorists’ hideouts and training camps near the Pak-Afghan border. “It was due to the commendable performance of the PAF that success could be achieved in the war on terror,” he said.

COAS IN JHELUM: General Bajwa also visited the Chah Ganja village in Jhelum to meet the family of Naib Subedar Muhammad Nadeem who came under Indian shelling and embraced martyrdom in Rakh Chikri sector along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The late junior army officer was assisting evacuation of civilians who had also been injured due to Indian firing. The army chief laid the wreath at his grave, offered dua and interacted with the family.

He said that Muhammad Nadeem has lived up to the commitment of the Pakistan Army by laying his life while protecting innocent brothers who are being cowardly targeted by Indian Army along the LoC.