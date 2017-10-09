Cargo fire creates quite a scene at Hong Kong airport

Cargo equipment caught fire near an American Airlines Boeing 777-300 in Hong Kong on Monday, creating quite a scene at the airport, the USA Today reported.

Despite the dramatic images, however, the fire was contained to the cargo equipment and a pallet that was to be loaded on to the aircraft, according to American spokeswoman Martha Thomas.

The incident came as a cargo loader caught fire, with the flames then spreading to a container on the loader. However, the fire did not extend to the plane.