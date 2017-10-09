Cargo fire creates quite a scene at Hong Kong airport

Cargo equipment caught fire near an American Airlines Boeing 777-300 in Hong Kong on Monday, creating quite a scene at the airport, the USA Today reported.
Despite the dramatic images, however, the fire was contained to the cargo equipment and a pallet that was to be loaded on to the aircraft, according to American spokeswoman Martha Thomas.
The incident came as a cargo loader caught fire, with the flames then spreading to a container on the loader. However, the fire did not extend to the plane.
Photos on social media showed the fire blazing, with black smoke rising near the belly of the plane in between the right wing and tail wing.
More photos on the incident at Hong Kong airport today. Luckily cargo not loaded. pic.twitter.com/dUegiDe2TG
— ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) October 9, 2017
Hong Kong Airport Authority said the fire, which occurred at ground level, had been extinguished and they were investigating its cause. The plane was bound for Los Angeles, according to the airport website.