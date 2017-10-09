Capt Safdar’s arrest is revenge in name of accountability, says Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday severely criticised the arrest of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar. He termed the act as “revenge in the name of accountability and justice.”

In a Twitter message following Capt Safdar’s arrest, he said Safdar is a “true, resolute and unswerving soldier of democracy” and “Sadiq and Ameen”, adding that people who had called for his arrest must rethink their actions.

Rafique added that “mafias and relatives of terrorists” neither get arrested nor appear before the courts.

“We fought for freedom and dignity of judiciary yet we are being targeted with injustice,” Rafique regretted.

He further said that PML-N leadership will appear in courts and will emerge victorious by the grace of God.

Captain (retd) Safdar was arrested from outside airport by a six-member NAB team, shortly after he along with his wife Maryam Nawaz reached Islamabad from London late Sunday night after the NAB officials were stopped from making their way to the airport lounge.

Responding to Rafique’s tweets, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon tweeted that the same government had facilitated his arrest by NAB officials from the runway of the airport adding that the same government today stopped NAB from entering the airport.

khwaja sb, remember I had bail, NAB arrested me from run way with the help of your Govt ?today u stoped them to enter in the airport? https://t.co/L8POItiQIr — sharjeel inam memon (@sharjeelinam) October 8, 2017

After Maryam, Safdar, Hassan and Hussain did not appear before the court on October 2, bailable arrest warrants were re-issued against them; they had also been directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.