Bilawal briefed on PPP preparations for NA-4 by-polls

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday reviewed party preparations for the upcoming NA-4 (Peshawar) by-elections at Bilawal House.

According to a statement issued here, former deputy speaker Faisal Karim Kundi, Humayun Khan and PPP candidate Asad Gulzar Khan called on the PPP chairman and discussed the upcoming by-polls in the constituency of Peshawar.

Following a briefing by PPP candidate Asad Khan about the preparations for the by-election in the constituency, Bilawal made it clear that rigging would not be tolerated. He directed party workers and leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to spearhead an effective campaign to get the PPP candidate elected.