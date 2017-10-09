ATC issues arrest warrants of Shahbaz Taseer

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Shahbaz Taseer, son of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer, after he failed to appear despite being summoned in a case against his kidnapping.

The court had summoned Shahbaz Taseer for Monday to record his statement in the case but he failed to appear in the court. The court took strict notice of his absence and issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Shahbaz, while adjourning the further hearing till October 13.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had already recorded statement of complainant Ayehsa Tumi in the kidnap case of Shahbaz Taseer.

The court had consigned the case to record after granting bail to four suspects, Usman, Abdul Rehman, Farhad and Moazzam, in May 2014.

The ATC reopened the trial of the suspects when one of them filed an application in August 2016, seeking resumption of the trial proceedings as the kidnapped son of the slain governor had been recovered.

Shahbaz Taseer was recovered in March 2016, nearly five years after his abduction in 2011 from Lahore.