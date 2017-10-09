110 more dengue cases surface in city

KARACHI: As many as 110 more dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi from October 4 to 9, taking the patient toll to 1,369 in the city since the start of the year.

According to the weekly report issued by Prevention and Control Programme for Dengue in Sindh, at least 110 new dengue cases surfaced in the city in a week and a total of 144 cases have been reported in October so far.

In Karachi, 1,369 cases have been reported throughout the city. A total of 11 people, including four women, also died from the disease in the city this year so far.

A total of 1,383 dengue fever cases were reported in the province, out of which 1,369 in Karachi, seven in Hyderabad, five in Tharparkar or Mithi and two in Umer Kot.