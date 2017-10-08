Weather will remain humid in Karachi today: met department

KARACHI: The meteorological department has forecast that the weather in Karachi will remain dry and humid today (Sunday).

It further forecast that the maximum temperature will reach at 38-40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be 25. The level of moisture was at 34 per cent at the time of the report.

Officials have advised citizens to drink lots of water to beat the heat and avoid dehydration. Other safety precautions like avoiding going out during peak sunlight hours and the use of ice packs, cold sheets and wet towels are also recommended.