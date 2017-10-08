US shot down requests to target terrorist ‘safe havens’ in Pakistan: Karzai

Former Afghanistan president accuses US of aiding Daesh

LONDON: Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai has claimed that Kabul’s requests to attack terrorist “safe havens” in Pakistan were declined by the United States as it is a close ally in the war on terror.

In an interview with BBC Pashto, the former Afghanistan president said his country has told “the US stationed commanders and ISAF chief in Kabul in several meetings” to “attack those safe havens in FATA and Pakistan.” However, the request had been shot down by the US as they consider Pakistan a “close ally in the war on terror.”

Urging for a home-grown policy, he stressed that it is important to assure the neighbours [Pakistan] that it will not hurt their interests. “The Afghan soil should not be used against any of our neighbours in the regions,” he said.

Karzai warned the “new US policy will pave way for fresh and prolong conflicts in the war-ravaged country Afghanistan and the new strategy will deprive Afghans of their dreams of peace and stability”.

Earlier this week, the former Afghanistan president, in an interview with Russia Today in London, said that both Afghanistan and Pakistan have to live together but Pakistan supported Mujahideen [against Soviets] which weakened Afghanistan.

Karzai added that there exists a strong contrast in Pakistan and Afghanistan’s relationship as the former welcomed the refugees from the latter but also weakened Afghanistan by supporting Mujahideen.

He went on to say that he hopes the new US policy for the region sees that Pakistan was used by the US against its neighbour for an inhumane purpose. He said they want to join hands with Pakistan to “salvage us from this deep conspiracy”.

While accusing the United States of aiding Daesh in Afghanistan, he said that the militant organisation has emerged in Afghanistan in the past three to four years under the watch of US military and intelligence agencies.

He said that he has more than suspicions that US bases in Afghanistan are used to aid Daesh. “I get daily reports by the Afghan people that unmarked military helicopters supply Daesh in many parts of Afghanistan,” he claimed.

He went on to say that extremism in Afghanistan has increased since 9/11 incident, adding that the Afghan people ask that if the US came to Afghanistan to defeat extremism, why do we have more of it today.

“We don’t want our country to be bombed with huge, destructive weapons. We want peace,” said Karzai, adding that the use of MOAB (mother of all bombs) by the US forces was an indication to North Korea to show off US power, but it was an atrocity on the Afghan people.

On April 13 this year, the US dropped one of its largest non-nuclear bombs on a tunnel complex reportedly used by Daesh in eastern Afghanistan. It was the first time such a weapon had been used in battle.

“Military action, especially by foreign forces, will not bring peace. Afghans need to evolve a consensus to reach out to everybody, including ‘sons of the soil’ Taliban, to seek a settlement,” he suggested.

The former president said the US needs to become a cooperative partner in the region, including with China, Russia, Pakistan and India, to bring peace.

When asked about Iran’s role in Afghanistan, Karzai said Iran is not at all the problem but in fact has been a tremendous help. “It is a country that is clearly against extremism,” said Karzai, adding that current Afghan President Ashraf Ghani should ensure that Afghanistan’s soil is not used against Iran, or any other neighbouring country for that matter.