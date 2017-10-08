UCH lauds Punjab govt for releasing Rs 56.3 mln grant

LAHORE: The management of United Christian Hospital (UCH), Lahore has praised the Punjab government for providing grant of Rs 56.3 million to the hospital for purchasing medical equipment.

This was disclosed by UCH Medical Director Dr Akash Mathew in a statement here on Sunday. He said that the grant issued by the Punjab government would help to further upgrade all kind of healthcare facilities which were being provided to patients.

He said that the Punjab Medical Faculty recognised the services that UCH was providing to patients and that the new management of the hospital had taken various initiatives to align itself with the government regularity authorities.