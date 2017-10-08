Sikander Bakht, Mohd Yousaf, Yahya Hussaini blame Misbah-ul-Haq’s batting for Abu Dhabi defeat

DUBAI/KARACHI –

Former captain Mohammed Yousaf, ex-fast bowler Sikander Bakht and leading cricket journalist Yahya Hussaini reiterated on Thursday that former captain Misbah-ul-Haq’s slow batting was the main, and only, reason behind Pakistan losing the first Test in the two match series against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

“If you notice his performance, while he might have got some runs to his name, his slow batting cost Pakistan the match,” said Bakht while talking to The Dependent.

“From the moment he stepped on to bat you could tell that Pakistan were going to lose the match,” he said, pointing fingers at Misbah who last played a Test match in May this year and last played a Test match in Abu Dhabi over 12 months ago.

“I’ve never seen such a selfish player in my life,” maintains Yousaf who accused Misbah, who retired from captaincy following his retirement from Test cricket in May, of ‘not being captaincy material.’

Meanwhile, Hussaini believes that unless someone else is slotted in the starting 11, Pakistan have no chance in the second Test match. “Pakistan need a replacement and soon,” Hussaini said.