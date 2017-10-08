Sharif family repsects law, will appear before court: Maryam Nawaz

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that corruption references against the Sharifs are based on revenge, adding that they respect the rule of law and Constitution and as responsible citizens will appear before the court.

She expressed these views prior to leaving Sharif family’s Avenfield residence for the airport.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Safdar are en route to Islamabad from London.

The two will reach Islamabad early Monday morning via Qatar Airways flight.

She said that they have done nothing wrong so they were not afraid to appear before the court.

When asked about her brothers’ appearance in the court, Maryam confirmed that they will appear before the accountability court. However, she did not specify the date of their appearance.

Commenting on Nawaz’s re-election as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam said, “It is surprising if anyone has issues with him becoming the PML-N president. God has given him a respectable position and the country’s politics revolve around him. The PML-N has a democratic right to elect as its president whoever it wants”.

“God willing, the 2018 elections will be held on time and a democratic government will complete its tenure and pass on the baton to the next,” she added.

Speaking to a media channel, Maryam’s husband stated that they had concluded all legal consultations. “We will face courts and not run away,” said Safdar.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law are expected to appear before the accountability court on Monday in connection with the corruption references filed against them in the Panama Papers case.

After Maryam, Safdar, Hassan and Hussain did not appear before the court on October 2, bailable arrest warrants were re-issued against them; they had also been directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Hasan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz have been in London tending to their ailing mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz—who is recovering after being treated for lymphoma. Safdar had also been accompanying his wife in London.