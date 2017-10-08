Robbery bid foiled, three dacoits held with arms

LAHORE: The police foiled a robbery bid and arrested three dacoits with weapons while their two accomplices managed to escape here on Sunday.

A five-member gang of robbers conducted a robbery near Rana Town Railway Crossing in Kala Shah Kaku when the patrolling police approached them.

The police, after exchange of fire, arrested three robbers identified as Mohsin, Faisal and Abdul Majeed with arms, while their two accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

The detainees were handed over to police of the concerned police station along with recovered weapons. Investigation was underway after a case was registered against them.