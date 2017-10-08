Residents of city brave another hot day

KARACHI: The residents of Karachi braved another hot day on Sunday as the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius.

An official of the Met office said here on Sunday that the heat wave in the city is expected to persist till Thursday and from Friday the temperature is expected to come down to 34 to 35 degrees. The Met office on Sunday forecasted hot and dry weather for Karachi during the next 24 hours.

According to details, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius during the period.

The maximum temperature recorded in the metropolis on Sunday was 38.2 degrees whereas the minimum was 25.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity in the morning was recorded as 66 per cent while it was 37 per cent in the evening.