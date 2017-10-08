Railways minister urges opponents to unite in best interests of country

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday urged the opponents to ignore differences and unite in the best interests of the country in the wake of the challenges that Pakistan is facing due to the initiation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“After the CPEC, our neighbour and many super powers have turned against us. They don’t want prosperity in Pakistan. Evolving consensus in the country is essential,” the minister tweeted.

Rafique made these remarks in relation to the United States Defence Secretary James Mattis recent statement that One Belt, One Road goes through disputed territory.

“We are democracy-loving people and have never joined hands with any dictator for a moment. Confrontation [with institutions] is not our agenda,” he said in another tweet.

He urged all opponents to unite in the better interests of the country at a time when it is apparent that the enemy is besieging the country.