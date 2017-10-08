PTI’s Faisal Vawda calls on Ch Shujaat,

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Sunday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged in detail regarding prevailing political situation in the country.

The two leaders were of the view that a consensus should be developed on the issues of national interest by setting aside the differences. Shafay Hussain and Salik Hussain were also present during the meeting.