PIMS doctors continue strike; over 800 operations postponed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) doctors and paramedical staff’s protest, demanding separation of the hospital from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, on Sunday entered the seventh day.

Due to the protests, more than 800 operations were postponed; however, the emergency and critical health units of the hospital remained open.

A protestor, while talking to a private media outlet, said that “PIMS treats thousands of patients for free. It is not fair that the university administration withholds the right to determine who gets treated and who doesn’t”.

Another protester raised concerns about downsizing at the university and wanted safeguards for the hospital employees’ jobs.

The protesters lamented that they have approached the government but the government has not yet responded to their demands. According to sources, the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) minister has handed the protesters’ demands to the law minister.