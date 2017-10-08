Pakistan hockey team departs for Bangladesh to take part in Asia Cup

KARACHI: The Pakistan hockey team departed for Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday to take part in Asia Cup beginning October 11 to 22.

Prior to leaving, Head Coach Farhat briefed about the eighteen members who are part of the team. He also appeared confident over the expected performance of the team.

Team Captain Mohammad Irfan also highlighted that the team has focussed on overcoming mistakes of the past.

“We ask the nation to pray for our victory,” said the team captain.

The Pakistani team will be playing against India in the third match of the series.

Other teams participating include Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Oman and Malaysia.

The 10th edition of the quadrennial event will take place at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. The tournament is returning to Bangladesh for the first time since 1985.