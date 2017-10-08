Pakistan celebrates World Post Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Post will celebrate World Post Day on the 9th of October in Islamabad.

World Post Day is celebrated throughout the world on the 9th of October every year. This year the day will commemorate the 143rd anniversary of the Universal Postal Union.

By observing the day, Pakistan Post will re-affirm its commitment to Universal Postal Union (UPU)’s objectives of providing quality and affordable postal and financial services to customers and meeting their demands in a technologically-driven world.

Federal Postal Services Minister Maulana Syed Ameer Zaman Bukhari will hoist the UPU flag, while Pakistan Post Director General and Chairperson Ms Rubina Tayyab will read out the message of the Universal Postal Union director general in a simple ceremony at the Economic Cooperation Organization Postal Staff College (ECOPSC) Islamabad.

Officers and staff of Pakistan Post are expected to attend the ceremony, which will conclude in a world post day cake-cutting ceremony and a tree-plantation in the lawn of ECOPSC.

Similar UPU-flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held in postal circles all over Pakistan.