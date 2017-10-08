Nawaz defaming army, judiciary to hide money laundering, alleges Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for lacking meritocracy and being family-dominated parties.

Addressing a rally in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the PTI chief termed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi a ‘puppet’ and said that the current premier still considered Nawaz as his prime minister.

Questioning the merit of Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz for assuming key roles in the PML-N, the PTI chief said that PML-N leader Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan deserved a key role in the party.

Referring to on-going accountability court hearing against former premier Nawaz Sharif, the PTI chief said that his party would be on Islamabad’s roads in case Nawaz Sharif attempts to wriggle out of his present situation by strong-arming state institutions.

“If Nawaz is punished for money laundering, all his wealth will be brought back to Pakistan,” Imran remarked. ‘Nawaz and “his ministers” are bashing the state institutions to hide the Sharif family’s corruption, the PTI chief added.

Criticising the ruling party for amending the Constitution, he said that the amendments were made just to ensure the re-election of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president.

Continuing his tirade against ‘anti-democratic’ practices of political parties in the country, Imran said that had there been merit in Pakistan People’s Party, senior PPP leader Aitezaz Ahsan would have been party leader.

“I assure you [PPP chief] Bilawal has not walked a single kilometre in any part of Pakistan,” he claimed.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman played politics in the name of Islam. The PTI chief went on to criticise Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl by saying, ‘Maulana Fazlur Rehman sells his conscience for a ‘diesel permit’.

Imran Khan lauded the PTI-led KP government for health insurance scheme, professional police, forestation campaign and establishment of micro-hydel stations.

Earlier, he thanked the people for electing the party after 2013 General Elections and said, “I thank the people of KP for giving me the opportunity to start the ‘revolution’ from KP. God willing, this revolution will extend to the entire country in 2018. And in the next elections, we’ll take Buner too”.

Imran Khan alleged that Nawaz Sharif was defaming army and judiciary to hide his money laundering. He said the parliament passed a law by which a criminal could become a party chairman.

“We will not allow any corrupt person to destroy institutions,” he said. He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif was maligning the military to protect his corruption. He said that bombs and wars don’t destroy nations.

He said that there was no comparison between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI leader Murad Saeed. “Murad Saeed was selected on merit”. He said that Zardari and Sharif were the country’s “biggest robbers”.

He said father of Ishaq Dar was owner of a small shop but Ishaq Dar has become billionaire. He said Rs 1000 bn were being shifted abroad through money laundering. He added if the same money was spent on the nation then poverty and unemployment would be rooted out.

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak addressed the gathering before the PTI chief. Local MNAs and senior leaders of the provincial government were also present on stage.