National Disaster Awareness Day observed to commemorate 12th anniversary of 2005 quake

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: National Disaster Awareness Day was observed on Sunday to commemorate the 2005 earthquake, which caused massive destruction in Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ceremony, which was observed under the theme ‘Tayar Pakistan’ at Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad, marked the 12th anniversary of the devastating earthquake.

The occasion began with prayers for Pakistan’s integrity and prosperity, and the speedy liberation of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Prayers and Quran-khwani were held in memory of the thousands of people who lost their lives in the 2005 earthquake. Collective prayers were also offered in all the quake-hit districts of Azad Kashmir.

The day was observed with an aim to create awareness among people and to spread the message of resilience and preparedness in the face of disasters. Victims of the national disaster were also paid homage on the occasion, while special events were held to raise people’s spirits.

The National Disaster Management Authority also organised a flag and an awareness march during the public ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad. A candlelight vigil was conducted and sky lanterns were lit at the end of the programme.

PDMA commemorates National Disaster Awareness Day

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), district administrations and other departments, commemorated the National Disaster Awareness Day in the province on Sunday to remember the victims of the earthquake which hit Pakistan on October 8, 2005.

Awareness walks, seminars and photo exhibitions were conducted across the province and a one-minute silence was observed at 8.50 am to remember the victims of the catastrophe. Special prayers were also offered for the martyrs.

PDMA Director General (DG) Mudassar Waheed Malik, Punjab Emergency Service DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, PDMA Director Dr Khurram Shehzad and other senior officials of various provincial departments participated in a walk from Nasser Bagh to Town Hall in Lahore.

A large number of people from civil society, holding placards and banners with public service messages written on them, also participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Malik said that PDMA was working diligently to improve social responsibility, health, safety and resilience in the community, under the directions of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the PDMA had initiated an Early Warning and Response System through satellite-based connectivity in order to minimize disasters, by integrating the metropolitan, irrigation, and Rescue 1122 departments in 20 vulnerable districts.

In addition the PDMA has started Multi Hazard Vulnerable Risk Assessment (MHVRA) and Disaster Risk Reduction Programme (DRRP) in the province to ensure people’s safety, while a Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) programme has been launched to train the people on the methods of establishing of safer communities in all districts of Punjab, he said.