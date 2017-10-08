National Disaster Awareness Day: ‘Objective is to build preparedness against disasters’

–PDMA Punjab shows solidarity with victims of Oct 8 earthquake while creating awareness against calamities

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), district administrations and other provincial departments, observed the National Disaster Awareness Day in all 36 districts of Punjab here on Sunday, to remember victims of the catastrophic earthquake that hit Pakistan on October 8, 2005.

In this regard, awareness walks, seminars and photo exhibitions were held across the province and a minute’s silence observed.

PDMA Director General (DG) Punjab Mudassar Waheed Malik, flanked by Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, PDMA Director Dr Khurram Shehzad and other senior officials of various provincial departments participated in a walk from Nasser Bagh to Town Hall, Lahore. A large number of people from civil society also participated in the walk, holding placards and banners with public service messages for the awareness of general public. The theme of the event was “Tayar Pakistan”, designed to highlight anticipation of hazards and threats and buildings preparedness.

While speaking on the occasion, PDMA DG Mudassar Waheed Malik said that PDMA Punjab was endeavouring to establish a socially responsible, healthy, safer and more resilient community on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also expressed grief over the sad demises of those who lost their lives in the catastrophic earthquake of 2005, adding that such incidents also provided the opportunity for capacity building; therefore, we should focus on developing our systems to prevent future disasters, he said.

Mudassar revealed that in order to minimise disasters, PDMA Punjab has initiated Early Warning & Response System through satellite based connectivity, by integrating Met, Irrigation, Rescue 1122 departments and 20 vulnerable districts. Mudassar said that Multi Hazard Vulnerable Risk Assessment (MHVRA) had also been initiated in 20 vulnerable districts of the province. “PDMA had initiated Disaster Risk Reduction Program (DRRP) to ensure safety measures” he added. He further said that a Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) programme had been initiated to train community at large for the establishment of safer communities in all districts of Punjab.

Mudassar mentioned that in order to cater any untoward situation, PDMA had established a state-of-the-art “Provincial Control Room” to monitor natural and man-made disasters. Moreover, it had also set up a Mobile Communication Office to monitor rescue and relief efforts in far flung areas.

While talking on the occasion, PDMA Director Dr Khurram Shehzad said that the principal objective of the day was to express solidarity with the bereaved families who had lost their near and dear ones and to arouse the spirit of individual and group enrichment to face the challenges in the post disaster scenario.