Mishal Javed takes over as Human Rights secretary

ISLAMABAD: Plan International sponsored child Mishal Javed took over the secretary of Human Rights seat and highlighted the issues faced by Pakistani children, including early marriages, child labour and domestic violence on October 6.

As part of a global initiative under ‘Because I Am a Girl’ (BIAAG) movement, the Plan International supports young girls and women to symbolically take over leadership roles in political, economic and social spaces. This initiative is designed to give prominence to girls and highlight the narrative of girls’ and women’s empowerment to inspire others to join the movement for girls’ rights and take affirmative actions.

UN Women country representative, Human Rights European Union director general, Pakistan Plan International country director and the Human Rights secretary Rabiya Javeri were present at the event.

“All children have the right to be protected from violence, exploitation and abuse. Yet, millions of girls worldwide from all socio-economic backgrounds, across all ages, religions and cultures suffer violence, exploitation and abuse every day. Millions more are at risk,” said Mishal

On the occasion, Rabiya Javeri said, “I appreciate Mishal’s vision and would want more girls like her to come forward and show the world that they are no less and each one of us has the potential to do so.”