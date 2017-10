LAHORE: Lioness Fairy has died at Lahore Zoo at the age of 18 after a protracted illness. A spokesman of Lahore Zoo said here on Sunday that the management of the zoo wanted to euthanise the lioness as she had been suffering from paralysis for the last eight years.

He said that some efforts were being made to send samples of her blood to a foreign country for tests but she died before that could be possible.

Fairy was born at Lahore Zoo in 1999.