Karachi: A Financial Times survey entitled “FDI’s Asia-Pacific Cities of the future 2017-18” saw Karachi bagging 7th position in the top 15 cities of the future for 2017-18. This heralds an amazing improvement for Karachi, which was ranked 14th in the 2015-16 survey, reported a local newspaper. This survey carried out by FT’s fDI intelligence Read More