Justice (r) Javaid Iqbal to take over as NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that Justice (r) Javaid Iqbal will assume the charge of anti-corruption watchdog, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after the retirement of current NAB chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, October 10.

He revealed the name during a press conference.

He went on to say that four meetings were held to mull over the names for the NAB chairman with the government and opposition.

Khursheed Shah said that being a former apex court judge, Iqbal possesses valuable judgment skills, while lauding his report on the Abbottabad commission.

Justice (r) Iqbal headed the Abbottabad Enquiry Commission, made to probe a raid by US Special Forces in the city.

The Abbottabad Enquiry Commission investigated and reported the circumstances surrounding the May 2011 raid by US Special Forces at a compound in Abbottabad. The commission had interviewed over 300 witnesses and gave 200 recommendations in a 700-page report to the prime minister. The report was immediately classified, but a version was leaked by an international news network.

On Friday, Khursheed Shah called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss the proposed names for the appointment of the NAB chairman.

The opposition leader submitted the names of three persons for the NAB chairman proposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PTI had recommended former inspector general of police Shoaib Suddle, former judge of the Supreme Court Falak Sher and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary Arbab Shahzad.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had claimed that it had given three names to the opposition leader for NAB chairman’s office and not one as reportedly claimed by Khursheed Shah.

MQM’s Rabita Committee member Ameenul Haq had said that besides Justice Mahmood Rizvi, the party had proposed the names of retired Justice Muhammad Ghaus and former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad for the office.

The government had proposed three names — that of Intelligence Bureau Director General Aftab Sultan and retired justices Rehman Hussain Jafri and Ijaz Chaudhry.

The only nominee of Jamaat-e-Islami for the post was former ECP secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan.

The appointment of NAB chairman is made at a time when a NAB court is hearing corruption references against members of the Sharif family in line with the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.