A man allegedly sprinkled kerosene oil on his newly-wed wife and set her on fire, police said on Sunday.

The woman has been shifted to Lahore from Sialkot in critical condition. The family of newly-wed wife Mehr have approached Angurpura police station to lodge an FIR.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the gruesome incident, Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has called a report from Sialkot DPO.