SIALKOT: Five children were injured in a balloon gas cylinder blast in Nungle Bajwa village on Sunday.

According to police, a man named Nawaz was selling balloons in the village when the blast occurred. As a result, Ismaiel (5), Isra (4), Khalid (5), Usman (6) and Chand (7) received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital.

The vendor fled the scene, while the police have registered a case against him.