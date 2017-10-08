Early grave for one who tries to change Khatm-e-Nabuwwat law, warns Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman threatened on Sunday that anyone who dared to change the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (finality of Prophethood) law would be digging his own grave.

Addressing a party rally in Swat, he said it was hard to detect our ‘enemy’ who was involved in covert activities, adding that “we saw how our enemy made his way into our parliament and tried to remove the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat declaration in the election nomination form”.

JUI-F will thwart every effort aimed at changing the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat law; there is no hope for the conspirators. “The JUI-F will always be on the ground to foil such conspiracies,” he added.

He claimed Panama Leaks case distracted the nation from other issues and major conspiracies were being hatched against Pakistan.

The JUI-F chief commented on the recent US objection on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC), saying that the US and India were speaking the same language and wanted a conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Moreover, Fazl said he fully supported the reforms in Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), adding that the Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) should be abolished. However, he asserted that it was the right of people of FATA to choose their destiny whether they wanted the merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or become a separate province.