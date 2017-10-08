Dubai Police to probe allegations of Rangana Herath trespassing under Pakistani batsmen’s beds at night

DUBAI –

An FIR filed by Pakistan cricket team management against Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath trespassing underneath the Pakistani batsmen’s beds at night is being probed by the Dubai Police, The Dependent has learnt.

The FIR claims that the Sri Lankan left-arm spinner, who became the first bowler to take 100 wickets against Pakistan, was seen inside the hotel rooms of the Pakistani batsmen late at night. The report also claims that Herath was seen next to pillows, under the bed, and even inside dreams.

“Had it been a solitary case, or two, we could’ve ignored it,” says a Pakistan cricket official. “But when six of the top seven batsmen all witness the same thing, there has to be some action.”

According to insiders, the batsmen have also criticised the board’s decision to organise a day and night Test match – the third that Pakistan will play and second at Dubai – given what is happening at night.

“You have no idea what the pink ball has been doing in my dreams since Monday night,” confessed a senior Pakistani batsman wishing anonymity, citing potential threats to his wicket.