Dr Qadri demands probe into Prophethood clause amendment

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri demanded to form a committee on Sunday to probe alteration in Prophethood declaration clause in Electoral Reforms Bill 2017.

While addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Dr Qadri demanded that all those characters responsible for this attack should be proceeded against and meted out exemplary punishment as it was not enough to withdraw the amendment.

He said that taking an action against those found to be responsible was religious, legal and national responsibility of the state institutions. He said that the conspiracy to change the text of the oath was connected with an agreement whereby ‘someone’ has assured ‘someone else’ that if the latter could get the former restored, he could remove a longstanding hurdle in the way of law regarding finality of Prophet-hood.

He said that he was urging the state institutions not to stay silent on this state of affairs. It is pertinent to mention here that, in the new Form-A, the words “I solemnly swear” have been replaced with “I believe” in a clause relating to a candidate’s belief in the finality of the Prophet-hood of Prophet Muhammad and it had not been made applicable to non-Muslim candidates.