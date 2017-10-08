Child killed, 2 injured during celebratory firing in Quetta

QUETTA: A child was killed and two people were injured during a show of jubilant aerial firing in a wedding ceremony on Sunday.

Relatives and friends of the bridegroom opened heavy aerial firing in celebration of the wedding, leading to the death of a child and injuring two others, in Kaley Ismail area of Quetta.

The police have registered a case about the incident and started investigation. They have also arrested one accused involved in the incident.

The body of the child and the injured were moved to a hospital.