Bahria Town’s ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign moving ahead with pace

KARACHI: Bahria Town’s ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign, which commenced on October 3, is moving ahead with pace.

The campaign started off from the central district of Karachi. The areas that come under this district are further divided into four zones namely Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Gulberg and North Nazimabad.

According to details, more than 12,000 tonnes of garbage has already been lifted from the zone one, which is Liaquatabad, and dumped at the official dumping site of Jam Chakro.

Upon the completion of work in Liaquatabad zone on Sunday, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar visited the area and showed immense satisfaction over the quality and extent of the cleaning work. On this occasion, he said that “not only did Bahria Town stood firmly with the people of Karachi but each and every member of the Bahria Town team has shown enthusiasm and willingness in performing the task to perfection.”

He further said, “It was definitely not an easy task to clean a huge area such as Liaquatabad in this short span of time. Yet the Bahria Town team managed to achieve the target and did so with utmost dedication for which I would like to congratulate them.”

On this occasion, Bahria Town GM Cdr Zulfiqar Memon said, “We have received complete cooperation from the residents and on numerous occasion, people stopped over and shared their gratitude and well wishes for Bahria Town and Malik Riaz Hussain. We are also trying our best to fulfil the promise that Malik Riaz made to the people of Karachi.” He further added, “After completion of cleaning work in zone one, we are moving to New Karachi which is our zone two and we pray that we achieve success in lifting the garbage in record time there as well.”

He also praised the support received from the central DMC and thanked its chairman.