Another victim succumbs to dengue virus in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A ward boy at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Sunday became the latest victim to succumb to the deadly dengue virus, taking the total death toll due to the disease up to 49 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the KTH administration, ward boy Altaf, belonging to Peshawar district’s Pawaka area, was admitted to the hospital three days ago, but died of the disease on Sunday.

Dengue larvae have been discovered in water samples from multiple areas of Peshawar, including Tehkal, Sufaid Dheri, Shadi Peer and Paloshi.

Peshawar district administration has said that several teams are working towards the eradication of the disease and so far over 15,000 houses have been fumigated. It also decided to begin dengue awareness campaigns in all educational institutions of the district.