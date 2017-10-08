Adnan Sami, former JK CM engage in Twitter war over Srinagar concert

NEW DELHI: Mixed reports about the success of singer Adnan Sami’s ‘Rhythm in Paradise’ concert in Srinagar on Saturday led to an out-and-out Twitter war between him and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The exchange of barbs began when a Twitter user tweeted a picture of the “empty seats” at the concert, “past the scheduled Start time.”

To this, Omar responded: “That’s a real pity. I hope people have filled those seats now. For an evening they can let the music transport them to a more peaceful place.”

This did not sit well with Sami, who told Abdullah to not get “so unnerved by a music concert.”

“Bro ur a former CM..U shouldn’t be so unnerved by a music concert. U obviously have bad sources who lie 2 U – HERE are d photos!!🙌😁 #GrowUp,” Sami tweeted, with pictures of people at the concert.

Abdullah responded with a dig of his own, telling Sami that he “used to like” his music “at one time.”

“How does hoping you have a houseful suggest I’m unnerved? I’m glad people got to enjoy an evening of music. I used to like yours at one time,” he wrote.

In a series of tweets, the two continued to exchange barbs, with Sami calling Abdullah “a sadistic sore loser,” and the former chief minister wondering if Sami needs “the column inches in a gossip piece.”

“Like you said right in the beginning – I am a former CM & so I’ll ignore yr 7-8 insults in 3 tweets.Thanks for coming to Srinagar.Stay safe,” Omar said in his final tweet addressed to Sami.

“So you finally realised huh! Der aye durust aye,” Sami responded.

Sami’s concert was held four years after Western classical music conductor Zubin Mehta performed his ‘Ehsas-e-Kashmir’ at the Shalimar lawns.