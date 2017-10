Speakers pay homage to Uch Sharif Sajjada Nashin

LAHORE: Astana Hashmia Zanjania on Saturday held a condolence reference for Makhdoom Syed Nafeesul Hassan Bukhari, the late father of Lahore Police spokesman Syed Hammad Raza.

Punjab Excise Secretary Dr Ahmad Bilal, SM Qadri, Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, Usman Noori, Ali Raza, Syed Asif Ali , Syed Saqlain Hasni, Makhdoom Duryaab Hashmi, Khalifa Qasim Khokhar, Professor Mushkoor Ahmad Siddiqi, Syed Saiful Hassan Zaidi, Syed Imran Haider Bukhari, Ameer Sultan, Iqbal Gardezi, Ali Farooqi, Majid Mehboob Kazmi, Moulana Javaid Akbar Saqi, Mufti Shabbir Anjum, Aqeel Masoom, Dr Amjad Chishti, Nisaar Ahmad Khan, Syed Ahmad Gillani, Syed Azam Gillani, Aslam Haidri and Sadiq Qureshi participated at the event along with several followers.

The speakers expressed that Nafeesul Hassan played a vital role for interfaith harmony and peace for which prime ministers and chief ministers of different governments awarded and appreciated his welfare efforts. He represented Pakistan in 35 countries for interfaith harmony. They said he devoted himself to the welfare of humanity under Uch Sharif Trust and Sufism Counsel Pakistan.