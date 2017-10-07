Siraj asks govt to fully support Kashmiris’ liberation struggle

Jamaat e Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has stressed upon the government to fully support the Kashmiris’ liberation struggle in accordance with the sentiments of the nation and give up all efforts to befriend India.

Addressing the Azad Kashmir JI Shoora here on Saturday, he said that while India was continuing its unlawful occupation of Held Kashmir and o.8 million Indian troops were busy in the Kashmiris’ carnage, the rulers in Islamabad were rubbing salt on the Kashmiris wounds by talking of friendship with India. He said that India had been sending its agents like Kulboshun for subversive activities in this country. Therefore, the government should abandon its apologetic attitude on the Kashmir issue.

He said that India, at the behest of the US, was busy in provocations against this country and the firing at the border and the LoC was causing heavy losses. The situation demanded a befitting reply from this side as soft policy could never work, he added.

The JI chief said that the independence of Kashmir was a part of our faith and the Kashmiris were fighting the war of the completion of Pakistan. Therefore, he said, the liberation of Kashmir should be at the top of the Foreign Ministry’s agenda.

JI URGES UPON COMPLETION OF KACCHI CANAL AS PER ORIGINAL PLAN: Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has called upon the federal government to complete the Kacchi canal according to its original plan and its length should not be reduced.

In a statement, he said that the length of the Kacchi Canal had been reduced from 500 KM to 363 KM due to which the total area to be irrigated by it would be reduced by more than six lakh acres.

Liaqat Baloch said that according to the original plan, six thousand cusecs of water was to be released into the canal but now only 500 cusecs of water would be released into the canal which would mean wastage of water as well as other resources.

He said that the Irrigation secretary and LDA authorities had closed the canal which was lying closed for about a month only to serve the interest of a contractor whereas paddy crop over thousands of acres in the area had been ruined due to shortage of water. He said that the closure of the canal at this late stage of the rice crop was not allowed under the law but the irrigation authorities did not care.