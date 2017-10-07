Sharbat Point to serve traditional beverages at Lok Virsa

Sharbat Point’s diverse menu includes drinks like Sandal, Ilaichi, Rooh Afza among other beverages

ISLAMABAD: Actor and television host Tauseeq Haider along with the Executive Director of Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed on Friday inaugurated ‘Sharbat Point’ at Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

Sharbat Point is among the chain of additions to an already vibrant locale of Lok Virsa. While addressing the audience on the occasion Dr. Fouzia thanked the her sales team for making Sharbat Point a reality. She urged the residents of Islamabad to come to Lok Virsa and enjoy a taste traditional drinks to reignite their cultural values. “Come here with families to relax and educate yourself culturally,” she added.

Dr. Fouzia is the author of the book Taboo and has been a vibrant social activist who has raised voice on different human rights issues in the country. The most prominent of them all had been her vigorous advocacy of the workplace harassment bill for women in the country which was later passed by the parliament.

Lok Virsa is in the process of reconstructing Lok Virsa CD shop and ‘Lok Khaba’. Haider, who was the chief guest at the inauguration event appreciated the efforts of Dr. Fouzia in making Lok Virsa a place where heritage and cultural can be experienced in its true essence. “Lok Virsa is quite a spectacle today, seeing students coming from different parts of the country to visit the place gives me great pleasure,” he said.

Haider suggested a few other traditional drinks to be included in the menu such as Kaanji, Imli Aaloo Bukhara ka sharbat and gola ganda. Sharbat Point will serve clean traditional beverages to the visitors. The menu includes teas of various kinds, ice cream, fresh juices and milk shakes to complete the menu.