Rangers kill target killer in Lyari

KARACHI: Rangers informed to have killed an alleged gang-war target killer who tried to flee in Lyari area of the metropolis in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the Rangers’ spokesperson, a gang-war group Zahid Ladla’s target killer, named Adil alias Koaf, was in the custody. On the information of Adil, that their accomplices were present in the area, a Rangers team, accompanied by a police team, was conducting a search operation in the area when some unidentified accomplices of the Adil opened fire on the Rangers and police to get their accomplice released.

During the shootout, Adil tried to escape from the Rangers’ custody upon which they opened fire on him. As a result, he suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot while his accomplices who opened fire managed to flee under the cover of firing.

The spokesperson said that the accused was involved in several crimes including target killing and extortion. His body was shifted to Karachi Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.