PTI seeks JI support to oust Khursheed Shah as opp leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq on Friday to seek JI’s backing for ousting National Assembly Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Sirjaul Haq at the JI headquarters in Lahore.

The two leaders exchanged views on the appointment of the next National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman along with a discussion on the controversy surrounding Khatm-eNabuwwat clause.

Siraj said that in order to ensure fair elections in 2018, a transparent system was needed. He said he had been always been demanding that the authority to appoint the NAB chairman be withdrawn from the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, and a free judicial committee to be formed for the appointment of the Bureau chief.

Both leaders also discussed the controversy surrounding Khatm-e- Nabuwwat clause in the Constitution, with Qureshi calling upon the government to expose the lobby, disassociate itself from these elements and punish them so that nobody could dare to make such a heinous attempt in future.

Sirajul Haq said that it has been proved there was a lobby in the government which wanted to abolish the articles relating to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat. He further said that the JI with the support of the like-minded parties in the parliament would raise the issue in Senate with full force.

JI is a coalition partner of the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, having four seats in the National Assembly.

The PTI with the help of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has been striving to oust Khurshid Shah from his post. It has contacted several opposition parties in this regard. However, there were rumours of an internal strife within the party over the choice of candidate for the post following Qureshi’s name coming up for the slot.