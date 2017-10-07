PTI dismisses Jhelum, Rawalpindi office bearers over rifts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s North Punjab President Aamer Kiani on Friday dissolved all presidents and general secretaries of Jhelum and Punjab districts over complaints of rifts and nepotism in appointments.

This was decided in the regional committee meeting of North Punjab held in Islamabad on Friday, October 6. Muhammad Tariq Kayani, Raja Yassir Sarfaraz, Sardar Muhammad Ali, MPA Ijaz Khan Jazi, Zohaib Khan Afridi and Raheel Khan were present in the meeting. The notification issued by the PTI North Punjab’s official twitter handle states that office bearers of PTI’s Jhelum and Rawalpindi wings were dismissed after continuous complaints about rifts in the region.

President North Punjab @AamerKianiPTI has dissolved all the district Presidents and General Secretaries position at Rwp and Jhelum level pic.twitter.com/YTSFJ5ZJCh — PTI North Punjab (@PtiNorthPunjab) October 6, 2017

It should be noted that these rifts were evident in Jhelum after PTI chief Imran Khan’s addressed two different rallies at Dina and Jhelum city instead of a single rally. According to the notification, these office bearers were warned about making appointments on the basis of nepotism but the advice was ‘met on deaf ears’.