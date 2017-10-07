PM visits Sindh, announces huge development package

Rs2.5 billion announced for gas, electricity and roads in Nowshero Feroz

Project inaugurated to enhance gas production from Kandhkot Gas Field

Abbasi says Pakistan can only achieve progress through democracy; recalls CoD bring an end to victimisation, respecting public mandate

NOWSHERO FEROZE/KANDHKOT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday announced a comprehensive development package worth Rs 2.5 billion for the infrastructural uplift of Nowshero Feroz district in the Sindh province for the provision of gas, electricity and the construction of roads.

Addressing a public gathering, he said that Rs 1.5 billion would be spent for the provision of gas and electricity to various areas of the district and another one billion rupees for the road construction. The announcement of the mega development projects for the province prompted the already charged gathering to chant slogans in support of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the prime minister.

Prime Minister Abbasi also announced the launch of the health insurance card scheme to support medical treatment of the poor families besides approving demands of establishing a food processing plant, a railway stop and a grid station in the area. He also approved a fund of Rs 200 million for a town committee on the request of a party leader in the area.

“This is the difference between the mindset selling jobs and the one giving rights to the rightful people,” he commented, ostensibly criticising the ruling party of the province. He said that the country could only achieve progress through democracy and recalled that the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed between former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and the late Benazir Bhutto had committed to bring an end to political victimisation and respecting the public mandate.

He said that the growth rate now stood at six per cent and the development projects executed by the government would not only resolve the current problems but would also cater to the future needs of the country. The projects of gas and electricity would address the energy issue till 2030 and the road network would suffice the needs for the next 50 years. He also said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit the country for the next 50 years and help strengthen its economy in the long-term.

He said that the development was not done through hollow slogans. He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the only leader who has kept the country united. Prime Minister Abbasi reached the New Jatoi area in Naushahro Feroze earlier on Saturday and stayed at the residence of Federal Minister Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi.

Accompanied by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, State Minister for Petroleum Jam Kamal and State Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Darshan Lal and PPL Managing Director Syed Wamiq Bukhari, Prime Minister Abbasi inaugurated a project to enhance the gas production from the Kandhkot Gas Field. He unveiled the plaque of the facility that had been accomplished within a short span of time through fast-track drilling.

The Kandhkot Gas Field was discovered in 1959 and started gas production in 1983 due to low gas demand at that time. Currently, there are 36 development wells in the gas field which has a reservoir of 549 billion cubic feet gas wherein modern technology is being used to extract gas.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Abbasi congratulated Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) for completing the challenging task, handed over to them last year by the Cabinet Committee on Energy. He said the objective of the project was to help generate another 450 megawatts of electricity from the Guddu Power Plant to fulfil the power needs during the summer season.

He said that the project involved drilling and compression besides the installation of a power plant in Guddu but consequent to the efforts of the PPL’s workers, all had been achieved. He termed the PPL as a prime example of public sector company that had been growing besides contributing to the national economy.

He viewed that the government never interfered in the matters of PPL, be it the use of resources or the jobs. He told the gathering that record employment had been made in PPL during the current government but the whole process was carried purely on merit. He said the project also helped save $250 million to $300 million against imported gas which was the only option to fuel the power plant if the gas supply from Kandhkot Gas Filed would not have been enhanced.

He directed the PPL to enhance the exploration activities in all four provinces as its main mandate. Prime Minister Abbasi said more than 100 gas discoveries had been made during the current government that had also ensured 100 per cent reserves replenishment by discovering gas resources equaling the one consumed during the period.

He said extension of the Sui Gas Field was also underway that would benefit both the people of Balochistan as well as the PPL. He said that the PPL was playing a basic but invisible role to mitigate the power crisis as a fundamental step for country’s progress. He directed the PPL to carry out welfare projects for a local population under its corporate social responsibility besides employing the local people.