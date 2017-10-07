PM Abbasi says CPEC will strengthen Pakistan’s economy

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will benefit the country for the next 50 years and help strengthen its economy in the long term.

Addressing a ceremony, the premier said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the only party which has proved by its performance that it wants Pakistan to progress, and that development is not done through “hollow slogans”.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the only leader who has kept the country united.

The prime minister also called upon the Pakistan People’s Party to consider consulting the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed by PPP and PML-N in 2005 to ensure that the people’s mandate is respected by all political forces. “Charter of democracy ensured that politics of vendetta is stopped in the country and the mandate of the masses is respected. That is not what we see happening now, unfortunately,” he said.

The premier also visited Kandhkot to inaugurate a gas plant, constructed recently by the Pakistan Petroleum.

He reached the New Jatoi area in Naushahro Feroze earlier on Saturday and stayed at the residence of Federal Minister Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi.

The prime minister’s last stopover in Sindh was in Karachi, when he inaugurated Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal Two at Port Qasim on August 27.

Addressing the event, Abbasi said the LNG Terminal Two was established in a record 330 days.