Pink says she refuses to work with Dr Luke following allegations of abuse

Pink is adamant she will never work with Dr Luke again, according to People.com.

In a New York Times interview published Thursday, the pop star revealed what she really thought about the music producer with whom she collaborated within 2006 for her album I’m Not Dead.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said of singer Kesha‘s claims that Dr Luke was verbally and sexually abusive toward her. “But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Dr Luke’s reps for comment. He declined to comment for the Times. He has previously denied all of the allegations and countersued.

Pink, 38, revealed she had personally told him that she wouldn’t work him.

“He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel bad for him,” she said.

Pink is the latest in a long line of musicians to criticize Dr Luke. In an interview with Z100, Kelly Clarkson revealed she was forced by her label to reunite with him on her 2009 single, “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

When she refused a writing credit in protest, she said she forfeited “hundreds of thousands of dollars” if not “millions.”

“I don’t care about the money… That’s not what holds weight in my life,” she said.