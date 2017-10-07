PFA seals hostel mess at Lahore’s Services Hospital

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a doctors’ hostel mess at the Services Hospital on Saturday.

According to the PFA sources, the PFA also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 to the Services Hospital’s boys hostel.

Moreover, Aqeel poultry and chicken sale centre were also sealed over not adopting Cone Chicken Slaughtering System.

The PFA raiding teams inspected 119 food points and imposed fine on 17 eateries for minor violations and gave them warnings. The PFA served improvement notices to several hotels, milk shops and chicken sale centres.

Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said the PFA was active against substandard and unhygienic food suppliers in Punjab who were being dealt iron-handedly. She said that all canteens and chicken sale point were sealed due to non-retrieval of workers medicals, not maintaining a record, the presence of insects in the production area, and improper storage of edibles.