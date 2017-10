KARACHI: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Manghopir area of the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a speeding truck hit a motorbike in Manghopir area. As a result, Farooq Masi, 30, suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while Shahzad, 26, sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and treatment, respectively.