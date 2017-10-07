Nine suspects held, arms recovered in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT: Police arrested nine suspects and recovered weapons from their possession during a search operation conducted by the force on Saturday.

Heavy contingent of police conducted the operation against outlaws in Losar Sharfoo area, in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station. During the operation nine suspects were apprehended and weapons were confiscated from their possession. The suspects were taken away for interrogation after cases were registered against them at Saddar police station Wah Cantt.