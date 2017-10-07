NA speaker, UK MP seek enhanced parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with the United Kingdom (UK) and desires to strengthen the existing relations between the two countries through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties.

The speaker said that Pakistan attached great importance to its strategic partnership with the UK and both the countries have commonalities of views on regional and global issues. He underscored the need for regular interaction between the political leadership, parliamentarians and the people of both the countries that would take the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new heights. He also urged to take notice of Indian atrocities against innocent citizens in Kashmir.

Ayaz Sadiq also appreciated the UK’s assistance to Pakistan in strengthening the legislative capacity of the Parliament and efforts undertaken to promote an inclusive democracy in Pakistan. He added that parliamentary cooperation between the two nations needed to receive a new vigour.

He also underlined the need for promoting people to people contacts to deepen shared understanding of each other and informed the visiting dignitary about the introduction of subject/course on ‘Parliamentary Practices and Legislative Drafting’ in universities and educational institutions all over the country.

Lord Malcolm Gray Bruce appreciated the remarks of the speaker and said that the UK considered Pakistan one of its close friend and an important trading partner. He also said that the UK would expand the scope of its assistance plan and assist Pakistan in diverse fields. He also assured the speaker of extending maximum assistance for

Lord Malcolm valued the efforts made by the parliamentarians regarding the electoral reforms for free, fair and transparent election in the country for future. While discussing the role of ‘Parliamentary Friendship Group’, he said that friendship groups in both the parliaments could play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.