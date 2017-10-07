Mickey Arthur to remain with cricket team till WC 2019

Pakistan Cricket Team’s coach Mickey Arthur’s contract has been extended till the coming world cup in 2019, Pakistan Cricket Board told a leading English daily on Saturday.

Mickey Arthur had been contracted in May 2016 to serve the team for up to two years; however, in light of his brilliant performance, the PCB has decided to keep his services for the coming World Cup as well. The PCB lauded his services, saying a young side under him recently won the Champions Trophy for the first time ever for Pakistan.

The daily also reported Arthur wants the contracts of the rest of coaching staff to be extended as well so that the team can prepare for the World Cup under the same combination.

According to the PCB, Arthur can prove Pakistan’s best coaching option for the World Cup following the Champions Trophy victory.

The ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in England and Wales from May to July 2019.