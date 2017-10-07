MDCAT scam: Suspect fleeing to Qatar caught at airport

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday caught a suspect, accused of leaking Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) papers, while he was attempting to flee the country.

According to the officials, suspect Rao Bilal was taken into custody when he was leaving for Qatar.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday discarded the results of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2017 and directed the authorities concerned to re-conduct the examination.

Punjab government on the matter also submitted a report to the court.

According to the investigation report, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) employees were involved in releasing the examination paper before the scheduled test.

In light of the report’s revelations, the court had also directed authorities concerned to take stern action against those involved in leaking the examination paper.