Man sets wife on fire ‘for giving birth to daughter’

The police arrested a man on Friday for setting his wife on fire in Gharo, Thatta.

According to Civil Hospital Additional Police Surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi, the woman had suffered burn injuries to 68 per cent of her body and was in a critical condition. She is currently under treatment at the hospital.

On October 2, woman’s husband, Muhammad Hanif Jat, had attempted to torch her alive after spraying oil over her body, the police said. The attack occurred in their house in Gharo, a town in Sindh’s Thatta district. The husband brought the woman to a local hospital for treatment on the same day, where he told the administration that she had been burnt by accident.

However, the victim negated his claim on Friday and told police in her statement that she had been subjected to physical abuse over the past four months “for giving birth to a girl”. The abuse had culminated in the husband attempting to burn her alive. The police arrested the husband while the woman is still undergoing treatment.